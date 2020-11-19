UPDATE: Wichita Falls High School lifts lockdown following police investigation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — UPDATE: November 19, 2020 12:49 p.m.

The Wichita Falls High School has been cleared by the police department and there were no signs of any weapons in or outside of the school, according to a message sent to WFISD parents. The Lockdown has been lifted and classes will resume as normal.

Wichita Falls High School is on lockdown due to a disturbance outside the building, according to WFISD officials.

The WFISD’s Police Chief has been informed of the situation. According to a message sent to WFISD parents, all students are safe inside the building but no one is being let in or out at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.