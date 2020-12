The WFISD Fine Arts Sounds of the Season drive-thru holiday band concert that was scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed due to rainy weather

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two more Wichita Falls High School students have tested positive for COVID-19, according to WFISD officials.

The Wichita County Health District has conducted contact tracing and found no close contacts.

This brings the total number of active student COVID-19 cases at Wichita Falls High School to two, with one active staff COVID-19 case.

For more information on the number of COVID-19 cases in the WFISD, click here.