WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Soldiers at Fort Cavazos will soon receive care packages, thanks to the Wichita Falls High School ROTC program and the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 41.

Both organizations partnered up with Hormel Foods to provide several care packages for the men and women stationed there.

ROTC Cadet Major Juan Magana said he believes it’s important to remind those fighting for our freedom that they are supported and cared for.

“There are a lot of troops from here and from everywhere that are not able to get home for Christmas,” Magana said. “We feel like this will be an amazing treat for them and just for them to remember that they are supported here.”

Items included in the packages range from hygiene products to clothes to snacks.

According to DAV Chapter 41 Commander Joel Jimenez, roughly 300 care packages will be handed out to soldiers this holiday season.