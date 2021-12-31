Wichita Falls homicides, traffic deaths rise in 2021

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Homicide and traffic death numbers in Wichita Falls rose in 2021 compared to 2020.

Police said there were 13 homicides in the city this year, compared to 10 in 2020.

The first homicide of 2021 occurred early the morning of January 10 in the 1700 block of Pearl.

29-year-old Curtis Day died from gunshot wounds, and his girlfriend was shot and wounded.

Patrick Lyle Osborn was charged and remains jailed on $1.5 million bonds.

The victim who survived said Day threw his body over her to protect her when Osborn began firing. Police said Osborn said he’d been smoking meth and was paranoid.

The last homicide to be recorded in 2021 was on October 14, when Martin Jones was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds several days after being shot. Witnesses said Jones and Noel Martin had been arguing about damage to Jones’ car.

Martin is jailed on $1 million bond and is also charged with criminal mischief.

Police said deaths from traffic accidents in 2021 rose from 5 in 2020 to 8 this year.

The eighth fatality was recorded Thursday, December 30, when Sheppard Air Force Base service member Ryan Bethea passed away from injuries received in a motorcycle crash on Christmas Eve.