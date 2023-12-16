WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A simple act of gratitude was shown for departed veterans by other service members and their living families.

American Legion Post 169 hosted a ceremony at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park to place wreaths on former soldiers gravesites.

“Every December 16, we honor veterans and current active duty members and their families by talking about the brief history, and the impact that all these people have had on our country and our personal lives,” Senior Member (Airforce) Anastasia Desimone said.

“And then we lay wreaths on their headstones at the ceremony and say their name and salute, to honor them.”

After attendees took time to lay wreaths and honor their loved ones, the group walked to the plot of former Wichita Falls hero Thomas Fowler, to lay a special wreath. Fowler is a Medal of Honor recipient, which is one of the highest military decorations presented by the United States Government to a member of its armed forces. Fowler was presented the award at Fort Sill after fighting in World War ll.

Civil Air Patrol members and Boy Scouts of Wichita Falls (Troop 1-2) also attended the ceremony to help with this national event.

This is the first time that American Legion Post 169 has been able to have a ceremony since COVID-19.