WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The J.S. Bridwell Agricultural Center was packed with the finest of equines competing in multiple contests.

Peggy Feliciano, the director of the Wichita Falls Horse Committee, hosted a ‘horse expo’ which she said the event usually occurs earlier than November, but she decided to move it for a good reason.

“Normally, we have a horse expo in October, but we decided we want to do something for veterans,” Feliciano said. “Since I’m a veteran and we have a couple of veterans on our committee, and we also have veterans that ride, and we wanted to give them an opportunity.” Being a veteran herself, Feliciano wanted to use her platform to raise money for veterans who are not as fortunate as herself. Feliciano’s group raffled off a new saddle with all the donations going to Base Camp Lindsey.

“I know what they go through I’ve seen it I haven’t been there thank the good lord for that,” Feliciano said. Feliciano stated on Saturday, the group hosted a special veterans’ ride and had several compete in the events.

For more information on the Wichita Falls Horse Committee click here.