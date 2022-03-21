WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As part of the Flag Football World Championship Tour (FFWCT), regional events are being played across the country right now, and the Wichita Falls Sports Complex hosted a slew of teams from across the region.

Around Texas, football dominates the sports scene year-round.

“It feels great; we’re, like, having fun, we’re getting touchdowns, we’re getting some sturdy moves,” Aiden, a.k.a. “Hollywood”, of the Cedar Park Bulldogs 9U said. “We like doing all kinds of dances to be honest.”

Teams from all over the region made it to Wichita Falls for the championship this weekend – from New Mexico to the Cedar Park Bulldogs from Austin.

“From our coaching staff and the way that we’ve been in existence the last three years, man, we’ve been able to pretty much knock the doors off this thing and come out swinging every time,” Cedar Park Bulldogs Coach Wylo said.

The Bulldogs are coming in with their age 9 and under team ranking #1 in the country in the FFWCT, and they are full of future football stars.

“We’re the best 9U team in the country – no kids can stop us,” Madden, a.k.a. “Baby Gronk,” said. “Everyone loves me, and I’m getting a whole lotta money.”

“I’ve been playing for a few years, and my favorite part was probably when we went to Tampa and won the championship,” team member Bennett said.

Coach Wylo is hoping to get the young team lots of exposure, like Baby Gronk, who has more than 250,000 followers on Instagram, and quarterback Hollywood, who has nearly 40,000 followers.

“To see them succeed, to put them on a platform to where these guys can get out there and hopefully help their career outside of high school, is what I’m talking about ’cause social media is where it’s going,” Coach Wylo said. “Flag football is a part of the Olympics now, the World Games, so it’s just an honor to be out here and a part of something that big.”

Their gameplay is a big reason for setting the team apart.

“We work a lot of hip twists and sometimes dips, unlike other teams, ’cause normally they just juke,” Hollywood said.

“We run a complex offense, and I have to study the plays all the time – like 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 – to the whole wristband.”

The team is instilling work ethic that Coach Wylo hopes carries on in all aspects of life.

“When they do get out of school, and they do get to be well-mannered grown men, that we’re developing kids and grown men off of the field as well,” Coach Wylo said.

As you can tell, confidence isn’t something the bulldogs lack.

“We got a big, big tournament in May, and all the TOPS teams are going to be there, and we’re gonna win it!” Bennett said.

They have the play to back it up.

“If you want to play on my team, look up the dawgs,” Baby Gronk said.

“We’re the best 9U in the country, baby,” Hollywood said.

Click here for more from Zach Verdea.