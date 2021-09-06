Wichita Falls Housing Choice voucher program helping families in need

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you need help with rent, the city of Wichita Falls Housing Choice voucher program is in the process of accepting applications.

The program is every Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Housing/Section 8 office located at Memorial Auditorium, 1300 7th Street Rm. 301.

The program lets very low-income families choose, lease, or purchase safe, decent, and affordable privately-owned rental housing.

Currently, the approximate time on the waitlist is 3 months or less.

More information can be found here.