Wichita Falls Immunization Clinic open for public

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District’s Immunization Clinic on 1700 3rd st. is opening for the public.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District’s Immunization Clinic will be open to provide services by appointment only starting June 1, 2020.
The Immunization Clinic’s hours are:
- Monday | 8 a.m.—11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.—4:30 p.m.
- Tuesday |8 a.m.—11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.—4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday | 8 a.m.—11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.—4:30 p.m.
- Thursday | 8 a.m.—11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.—4:30 p.m.
- Friday | 8 a.m.—1 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all patients and visitors are required to wear a mask while in the building and will be screened for symptoms upon entry. Minors may be accompanied by only one adult during their visit.
The immunization clinic may be reached at 940-761-6841 or by visiting the City Of Wichita Falls website by clicking here.