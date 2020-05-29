Wichita Falls Immunization Clinic open for public

FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, a patient receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. A coronavirus vaccine is still months or years away, but groups that peddle misinformation about immunizations are already taking aim — and potentially eroding — confidence in what could be humanity’s best chance to defeat the virus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District’s Immunization Clinic on 1700 3rd st. is opening for the public.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District’s Immunization Clinic will be open to provide services by appointment only starting June 1, 2020.

The Immunization Clinic’s hours are:

Monday | 8 a.m.—11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.—4:30 p.m.

| 8 a.m.—11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.—4:30 p.m. Tuesday |8 a.m.—11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.—4:30 p.m.

|8 a.m.—11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.—4:30 p.m. Wednesday | 8 a.m.—11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.—4:30 p.m.

| 8 a.m.—11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.—4:30 p.m. Thursday | 8 a.m.—11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.—4:30 p.m.

| 8 a.m.—11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.—4:30 p.m. Friday | 8 a.m.—1 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all patients and visitors are required to wear a mask while in the building and will be screened for symptoms upon entry. Minors may be accompanied by only one adult during their visit.

The immunization clinic may be reached at 940-761-6841 or by visiting the City Of Wichita Falls website by clicking here.