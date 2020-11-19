Wichita Falls Immunization Department urges residents to get flu vaccine

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Flu season is officially here and doctors are urging everyone six months and older to get a flu shot.

The Wichita Falls Immunization Department now has the flu vaccine available. The department will be open Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. and from 1:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. It will be open on Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and on Friday from 2:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. for flu appointments only.

The Immunization Department asks that you schedule an appointment before arriving to receive a flu shot.

