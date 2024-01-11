WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There is a concern for the weather on Friday, January 12, as temperatures are expected to plummet and are to be followed by cloudy and windy conditions.

Wichita Falls Independent School District is reminding parents of the weather procedures in case of severe winter weather conditions.

Over the next couple of days, the weather is supposed to drop below freezing with a slight chance of precipitation which could cause further delays or closings.