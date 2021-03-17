Wichita Falls Irish pub prepares for St. Patrick’s Day crowd

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The only Irish pub in Wichita Falls is preparing for St. Patrick’s Day crowds now as people continue to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Located in downtown Wichita Falls, The Iron Horse Pub is the city’s only authentic Irish-American pub and a popular spot for live music in North Texas. The pub opened in September 2000.

The Iron Horse Pub co-owners Danny Ahern and John Dickinson met at what used to be The Beer Garden. After its closing, the two decided to take it into their own hands, opening The Iron Horse Pub. Ever since it has become a downtown staple for live music, beer, and friendships. It is also a place recognized statewide as one of the 10 best live music venues.

The St Pats Celebration at The Pub starts at 3 p.m. Wednesday with Irish Happy Hour. Live music will start at 8 p.m. Tickets for Brandon Padier (acoustic) + Ryan Hager and The Cheap Labor Band show are $15 and available to purchase by phone at 940-767-9488 or in person at The Pub.