WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With two new high schools set to open in Wichita Falls for the 2024-2025 school year, officials with the Wichita Falls School District have announced the principals for both Legacy and Memorial High Schools.

Wichita Falls Legacy High School

WFISD officials announced in a press release that Dr. Cody Blair has been named the principal of Wichita Falls Legacy High School.

Dr. Blair currently serves WFISD as the principal of Rider High School. He has more than 16 years of experience in public education as a teacher, coach, and administrator.

According to the release, Dr. Blair received his undergraduate degree from Abilene Christian University. He also holds certifications in mathematics, physical education, principal, and superintendent.

Dr. Blair received his master’s degree in Education Administration from the University of Texas-Tyler and his doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of North Texas.

Dr. Blair served as a math teacher and coach at Rider High School and McNiel Middle School before being promoted to Rider High School assistant principal in 2013. In 2016, Dr. Blair was named the principal at Barwise Middle School.

According to the release, Dr. Blair returned to Rider High School as principal in 2018, where he currently serves. He will remain the Rider High School principal through the 2023-24 school year.

Wichita Falls Memorial High School

WFISD officials also announced in the press release that Mrs. Laurie Kinne has been named as the principal of Wichita Falls Memorial High School.

Kinne currently serves WFISD as the principal at Wichita Falls High School and the Director of Secondary Curriculum, according to the press release. She has more than 29 years of experience in public education as a teacher and administrator.

According to the release, Kinne received her undergraduate degree from Texas A&M Commerce. She also holds certifications in ELAR, physical education, and principal. Mrs. Kinne received her master’s degree in Instructional Leadership from Texas Woman’s University.

Kinne started in her role as the Director of Secondary Curriculum for WFISD at the beginning of the 2022 school year. In November 2022, she began serving in her current role as the principal of Wichita Falls High School, where she will continue serving until the end of the 2023-24 school year.

