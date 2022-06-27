WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District met during a special session Monday afternoon and announced that they had selected a new superintendent for the district.

The announcement was made that Dr. Donny Lee was chosen unanimously as the next superintendent for the district.

Dr. Lee is coming to Wichita Falls from Buna Independent School District, a 3A district in Buna, Texas. Dr. Lee has served as the superintendent in Buna since April 2019. During his tenure there, Dr. Lee has increased academic performance and has improved fiscal management.

Prior to Buna ISD, Dr. Lee was superintendent in Oakwood ISD and was a high school principal in Frankston ISD.

Dr. Lee earned his doctorate in educational leadership from Lamar University, where he also earned his master’s degree in educational administration. He earned his bachelor’s degree in special education and kinesiology from Stephen F. Austin State University according to a press release from WFISD.

Due to state law, Dr. Lee will remain the lone finalist for superintendent for 21 days before the school board can officially offer him the position the statement said.

Dr. Lee and his wife, Leah, have two daughters ages 11 and 16.