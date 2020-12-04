Justice of the Peace Office closed due to COVID-19 exposure

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Place 2 office will be closed due to employees testing positive for COVID-19.

The Wichita Falls County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Place 2 office located at 900 Seventh Street, Room 282 will be closed due to one or more employees testing positive for COVID-19.

In coordination with the Health District, and in an abundance of caution, the Wichita County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Place 2 office will be closed to the public until December 21, 2020.

The Wichita Falls County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Place 2 office will be available for assistance by phone at (940-766-8141).

