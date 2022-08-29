WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — All non-emergency City of Wichita Falls facilities will be closed for Labor Day on Monday, September 5.
The trash pickup schedule will be adjusted as follows:
- Normal Monday trash pickup will move to Tuesday, September 6th.
- Normal Tuesday trash pickup will move to Wednesday, September 7th.
- There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday, September 7th.
- Regular service will resume on Thursday, September 8th
The Transfer Station and Landfill will also be closed on Monday. Both will return to normal hours on Tuesday, September 6
For questions or more information, please contact the Sanitation Department at 940-761-7977.