WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita falls lake levels are seeing a slight boost after recent rains.

Lake Arrowhead is almost back up to 92% of its capacity.

Lake Kickapoo is holding steady from last week at 89.2%.

Both were at full capacity in mid-July.

Amon Carter outside of Bowie and Lake Graham have both fallen less than a percent point this week.

And Possum Kingdom is still at over 96% of its capacity.