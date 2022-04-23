WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Young entrepreneurs across the city spent the day putting together another big Lemonade Day.

Numerous stands throughout Wichita Falls offered passersby lemonade, cookies and other baked goods, all in the name of learning about business and financial responsibility.

The objective of Lemonade Day is to empower youth to take ownership of their lives and become productive members of society, something one mother said is important for kids.

“[It’s a] good learning opportunity to show he’s put in the work, you’re rewarded in a lot of other way, not just in profits, but in the learning aspect and the relationships that you build around people just being in your community,” mother Jessica Bumgarner said.

If you weren’t able to grab some lemonade today and help these hard-working kids, you can donate here.