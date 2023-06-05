WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Founder Lions Club Board of Directors has announced the largest gift allocations of the Club’s 105-year history, with a total of $120,000.
The Founder Lions Club announced their Board approved a total of $120,000 in gift allocations to support programs and projects of multiple community agencies, including the Founder Lions Club.
The allocations will be presented at the Founder Lions Club weekly meeting at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7 at the Forum.
“Local and area support of the 2022 Texas-Oklahoma Fair enabled the Founder Lions Club to designate $120,000 in gift allocations to enhance the quality of life for youngsters and citizens of our community and surrounding area,” Allocations Committee Chair, Dan Gray, said.
The list of organizations and projects awarded funding is:
- Arts Council of Wichita Falls
- Big Brothers and Big Sisters
- Camp Chaparall
- Child Care Partners
- Habitat for Humanity of Wichita Falls
- Founder Lions Club Park
- McGruff
- SAFB 82nd Training Wing
- The ARC
- YMCA
- Backdoor Theatre
- Boy Scouts Northwest Texas Council
- Camp Fire North Texas
- Disaster Helping Hands
- Interfaith Outreach Services
- Founder Lions Club Scholarships
- Project Back to School
- Salvation Army
- The Kitchen
- Wichita Falls Area Food Bank
- Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra
- Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls
- Child Advocates – CASA of Red River
- Faith Mission/Faith Refuge
- Lions District 2-E1 Vision Screening
- Lions Club MSU
- SAFB 366th Mean Machine
- Straight Street
- WFPD Crime Stoppers
The food serving line opens at 11:30 a.m., and the program will begin shortly after noon in the Club Room.