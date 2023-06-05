WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Founder Lions Club Board of Directors has announced the largest gift allocations of the Club’s 105-year history, with a total of $120,000.

The allocations will be presented at the Founder Lions Club weekly meeting at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7 at the Forum.

“Local and area support of the 2022 Texas-Oklahoma Fair enabled the Founder Lions Club to designate $120,000 in gift allocations to enhance the quality of life for youngsters and citizens of our community and surrounding area,” Allocations Committee Chair, Dan Gray, said.

The list of organizations and projects awarded funding is:

Arts Council of Wichita Falls

Big Brothers and Big Sisters

Camp Chaparall

Child Care Partners

Habitat for Humanity of Wichita Falls

Founder Lions Club Park

McGruff

SAFB 82nd Training Wing

The ARC

YMCA Backdoor Theatre

Boy Scouts Northwest Texas Council

Camp Fire North Texas

Disaster Helping Hands

Interfaith Outreach Services

Founder Lions Club Scholarships

Project Back to School

Salvation Army

The Kitchen

Wichita Falls Area Food Bank

Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind

Boys & Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls

Child Advocates – CASA of Red River

Faith Mission/Faith Refuge

Lions District 2-E1 Vision Screening

Lions Club MSU

SAFB 366th Mean Machine

Straight Street

WFPD Crime Stoppers

The food serving line opens at 11:30 a.m., and the program will begin shortly after noon in the Club Room.