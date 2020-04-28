Wichita Falls’ Live Safe, Work Safe Order revised

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls has revised it’s Live Safe, Work Safe Order, originally issued Friday, April 24, in response to Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order issued Monday, April 27.

According to the press release, the revised order asks residents of Wichita Falls to support Gov. Abbott’s Helping Texas protocols, as well as his executive orders issued Monday and all future executive orders.

The three executive orders issued by Gov. Abbott Monday include:

GA-18 — Relates to the reopening of certain services as a part of the Open Texas plan

— Relates to the reopening of certain services as a part of the Open Texas plan GA-19 — Relates to hospital capacity during the COVID-19 disaster

— Relates to hospital capacity during the COVID-19 disaster GA-20 — Relates to expanding travel without restrictions as a part of the Open Texas plan

The press release also said City Council will vote during their regularly scheduled meeting on May 5, 2020 to ratify, modify, or let the order expire.

Please see the full press release from the City of Wichita Falls below: