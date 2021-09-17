Wichita Falls man accused of lacing teen girls drinks, then assaulting her

A Wichita Falls man is accused of putting drugs in a 16-year-old girl’s drinks and then raping and sexually assaulting her.

Norman Williamson is jailed on bonds totaling $650,000 on four counts of sexual assault.

The assaults allegedly occurred in late 2019 when the victim was 16.

The victim told forensic interviewers and police she was living in a home with Williamson at that time and he would regularly give her alcohol and marijuana.

The victim said she later learned he had laced the drinks with Hydrocodone to make her pass out and that he had sexually assaulted her multiple times.

The victim said she regained consciousness during some of the assaults including one in which she discovered he had tied her to a bed with rope.

The victim also stated said during this period, Williamson would tell her he was the only person who truly loved her and would threaten to commit suicide if she left or made an outcry.

Police said they recovered text messages from Williamson’s phone in which he asked the victim to set up an orgy with one of her friends, and others that described the alcohol and marijuana use between the two.

Investigators said Williamson declined to talk to them because he said he needed to “protect” himself.