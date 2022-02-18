AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has added a Wichita Falls man to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List.

According to a release, Christopher James Brett Clover, 39, has been wanted since March 2020, when Wichita County Sheriff’s Office issued multiple warrants for his arrest for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements and failing to register as an offender.

He is also wanted in Illinois since November 2020 for failing to register as a sex offender.

Wichita County Jail booking

Clover was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Illinois after an incident with a 16-year-old girl in 2006. He received three-year probation. While living in Illinois he was also convicted of multiple violations of sex offender registrations.

Clover was released from an Illinois prison and moved to Wichita falls in February 2017.

DPS says Clover also has ties to Wilbarger County and the city of Vernon.

He is described as five feet seven inches tall and weighs about 205 pounds. He has tattoos on both his upper arms.

DPS says he is to be considered armed and dangerous.

For more information or updates click here to view his wanted bulletin.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to the arrest of Clover. All tips are anonymous.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods: