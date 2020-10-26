Wichita Falls man and wife allegedly forge nearly $50,000 worth of checks

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is in jail after police said he and his wife stole nearly $50,000 from his wife’s great-uncle.

According to arrest affidavits, Anthony Deshawn Patterson, 41, and his wife stole personal checks from her great-uncle and forged his signature on them.

The victim reported that around December of 2019, Patterson and his wife visited him after the death of his wife. During that time frame, they stole personal checks.

The bank records show a pattern of the victim’s checks being deposited into an account, comingled with legitimate checks, followed by ATM withdrawals.

The forged checks were negotiated through Patterson’s bank account beginning on Jan. 27, 2020, and ending on July 16, 2020. The checks also had false entries on the memo line to deter discovery and minimize scrutiny.

Bank records show that 66 stolen forged checks were negotiated through Patterson’s wife account totaling $43,052.22. Eight more forged checks were negotiated through Patterson’s account totaling $6,483.00. In total, $49,535.22 was stolen from the victim’s accounts.

Patterson’s wife has not been arrested and Patterson’s bond is set at $25,000.