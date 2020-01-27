Wichita Falls man arrested after allegedly driving drunk with a child, assaulting wife

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is accused of driving drunk with a child in the car and assaulting his wife.

Jonathan Palacios was arrested Saturday, Jan. 25 in the 2100 block of Avenue J.

Palacios’ wife told police that she and Palacios had been arguing over the amount of beer he had consumed. Some time later, she said Palacios grabbed her by the left arm and pulled her out of the car.

Officers said as they were talking to his wife, Palacios drove up and they questioned him.

Authorities said they could smell alcohol on Palacios’ breath and saw a child sitting in the passenger seat of the car he’d been driving.

According to police, Palacios admitted to drinking beers and two shots of liquor before driving to pick up his wife’s debit card.

Officer said Palacios refused to take a field sobriety test but did consent to a blood test.