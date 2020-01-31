Wichita Falls man arrested after allegedly punching security officer in the face after robbery attempt

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is arrested after police said he punched a security officer in the face while attempting to flee from a United Supermarket with a tube of ointment he didn’t pay for.

Corbin Joseph Hendrix, 25, is jailed on a charge for robbery on Thursday, but was released Friday on a $5,000 bond.

According to authorities, a loss prevention officer at United Supermarket on Old Iowa Park Road said he saw Hendrix concealing merchandise in the front pocket of his hoodie.

The officer said he followed Hendrix out the store and identified himself, then Hendrix shoved him and began running.

Authorities said the officer chased Hendrix and grabbed him by his hoodie, when Hendrix turned around and attempted to punch him.

The officer said the two of them fell to the ground and Hendrix punched him in the face.

Eventually, the officer was able to get handcuffs on Hendrix and said he found a $5.99 tube of A&D ointment in his pocket.

Hendrix has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 2011. He’s been arrested nine times for various charges including public intoxication, criminal mischief, and evading.

In 2011, Hendrix was arrested for disruption of a school activity. He was arrested twice 2013, one in January for criminal mischief and another time in May for possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication. In 2017, he was arrested again for public intoxication.

His most recent arrest came two weeks prior to his Thursday arrest, when he was booked for evading arrest detention on January 16.