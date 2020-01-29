1  of  3
Wichita Falls man arrested after assault call leads to police chase

Local News
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is behind bars after police said he lead them on a chase and was apprehended after initially eluding them.

Jared Andrew Grant is charged with assault family violence, evading arrest with a vehicle and evading arrest on foot. He is being held on a $7,000 bond.

Just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, authorities were called to Wenonah Avenue for an assault family violence call.

According to police at the scene, a man possibly involved with the assault drove off and left his car on Hudson Street and then ran off on foot.

Over a dozen units were called to aid in the search. Police set up a perimeter around the area while they were searching.

Grant eluded authorities for some time, but was later found and arrested.

