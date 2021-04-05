Wichita Falls man arrested for murder that involved a man being forced to get tattoos

TARRANT CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Affidavits on a Wichita Falls man arrested and charged with two others in Tarrant county with capital murder reveal a bizarre crime involving five suspects and a forced tattoo on the victim.

NBC 5 in Fort Worth said four people have been arrested and a fifth is at large.

One of the people in custody, Pedro Rodriguez of Wichita Falls, was arrested in Wichita Falls in March after police learned he and the other three alleged gunmen might be at his reported “trap,” or drug dealing house on Ninth street.

Police said Rodriguez took off in a pickup and was arrested near Lebanon and Seymour Road after a short chase and crash.

Another suspect was also arrested the same day and a third later. One suspect is at large at last report.

Rodriguez was on juvenile probation in 2016 for assault and burglary when he was charged with another murder, but was never indicted for it.

Police said the murder in Euless last month started with a private tattoo session at the Arlington home of the girlfriend of the victim, Younis Alhassinyani, that was recorded on a phone.

They said one of the four men later involved in the killing took the tattoo artists’ tattoo gun and began painfully defacing a tattoo on the victim’s back, and at the request of his girlfriend, put her name on his neck.

As the pain became unbearable, they said Alhassinyani begged to be allowed to call his mother to take him home.

Instead, police said the four men took him to Euless, shot him in the neck and dumped his body in a culvert.

One suspect stayed in Arlington while three others then drove to Wichita Falls.

The woman is also charged with kidnapping and failure to report a felony.