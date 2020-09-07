Wichita Falls man arrested for recording under women’s dresses

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police arrested a man at a Walmart and said he admitted he was putting his phone under women’s dresses and recording them.

32-year-old Anthony Brown is charged with improper visual recording. Officers said a security officer at the Walmart located on Lawrence Road on Saturday told them he had been observing a Black male in the store using his phone to record inappropriate video of women.

The security officer told police he had caught the same man doing it in the past in the store and began monitoring him when he saw him enter the store.

Police watched the store security video and said Brown would walk close to a woman and reach his smartphone between her legs under the hem of the dress. Officers took Brown into an office and asked him what he had been doing and said he told them he was taking pictures he shouldn’t and he was sorry.

Police found one of the victims and she told them she was completely unaware Brown had photographed under her dress and she felt her privacy was violated, and she would like to press charges.