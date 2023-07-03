WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man was arrested on multiple charges stemming from an assault early Saturday morning.

Montel Bean, 42, was arrested on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

His bond amounts total $60,500.

Just before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, Wichita Falls Police responded to the Highpoint Village Apartments on Professional Drive for a report of gunshots.

On scene, police were told by a witness that there had been an argument in the parking lot where they had seen a man shoot a gun.

One victim, Bean’s 31-year-old girlfriend, told police that she and Bean had gotten into an argument over which phone each of them was supposed to have.

She said that Bean hit her in the face, and officers saw a red mark on the right side of her face near her nose. She said that Bean then shoved her to the ground, hitting the back of her head on the pavement.

The victim said she tried to get up, and Bean started pulling her away from the scene by her hair.

A second victim, a 21-year-old woman, said she intervened and started trying to pull Bean off of her friend. She said that Bean then pushed her to the ground, and they began struggling.

The second victim told officers she was able to get away from Bean, and she saw him pull out a gun and fire a shot into the air.

Both women were able to run away from the scene to Bean’s girlfriend’s apartment.

Officers found Bean at the corner of Archer City Highway and Professional Drive and arrested him. During a search, they found two baggies in his shorts pocket with substances that field-tested positive for cocaine and marijuana.