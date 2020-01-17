Wichita Falls man arrested for stealing electricity

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man in jail after allegedly stealing electricity for the second time in about three weeks.

Hector Castillo was arrested Wednesday and is charged with criminal mischief.

According to police, a report came in about possible theft of electricity in the 1700 block of Pearl Avenue. An Oncor representative told authorities it was the second time theft of electricity had been reported at the same house.

The Oncor representative told police he had previously talked to the resident and disconnected the wires.

The representative also showed authorities that a wire had been used to energize the line going to the house, and a jumper had been used where the meter had previously been removed.

Officer said that as they were taking pictures of the wiring, a man came out of the house and was shocked.

The Oncor representative identified the resident as Hector Castillo, the same man he had spoken to earlier about stealing electricity.