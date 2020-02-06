1  of  114
Wichita Falls man arrested in connection to 10th Street shooting on Super Bowl Sunday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man with a record of assault arrests and convictions is back in jail after shooting on 10th Street on Sunday.

Jonathan Blake Morris, 30, is charged with aggravated assault and his bond was set at $300,000.

Police responded around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, February 2 to calls of a shooting in the 2400 block of 10th Street.

Officers said they found a male victim with a gunshot wound several blocks away from the alleged shooting scene.

Authorities said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot to the shoulder and injuries to both legs. His injuries were non-life threatening.

Officers said they were told the suspect fired several shots and fled the scene.

The victim told officers he was at the scene of the shooting to give his parents a ride home and saw two men he did not know arguing in the parking lot.

According to authorities, the victim said his father said something the suspect, and that man began arguing with his father.

The victim then said he heard a gun being cocked and saw the suspect pointing a gun at his father.

The victim said his father took a couple of steps toward the suspect, who fired three shots into the ground at their feet.

The victim said although he felt pain in both of his legs, he ran across the street and called for help.

The victim told authorities that his father was still arguing with the suspect, and at a point the suspect asked “how about your son then?”

The victim said the suspect pointed the gun at him. The victim began running again. The suspect fired a shot into the victims shoulder.

The victim said he kept running and heard another gunshot.

Police said the victim later identified Morris as the shooter in a photo lineup.

Morris has more than a dozen arrests in Wichita County since 2006, including five for assaults.

