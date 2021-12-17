Man arrested after admitting to sexually assaulting two women at gunpoint

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man was arrested after confessing to police in a statement to holding two women at gunpoint, handcuffing and blindfolding them, then sexually assaulting them on two different occasions.

Jeremy Sistrunk, 52, is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault.

Sistrunk is currently being held at the Wichita County Jail with bonds totaling $500,000.

According to Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the WFPD Crimes Against Persons detectives executed a search warrant Thursday, December 16 in the 1900 block of Eden Lane.

The search warrant resulted in two arrest warrants being obtained for Sistrunk.

According to the arrest affidavits, Sistrunk agreed to provide police a recorded statement after being read his Miranda Warning.

The affidavit states the first incident of aggravated sexual assault occurred on October 2, 2021, when police took a report from a 27-year-old female who claimed to be the victim of a sexual assault.

The victim reported she was picked up by a black male on North Rosewood Street, who asked her if she wanted a “date”, which the victim understood to mean the suspect was asking if she wanted to engage in sexual acts for money.

The affidavit states the victim willingly went with the suspect to a residence located in the 1900 block of Eden Lane, but once they arrived, the suspect confronted the victim with a handgun and threatened to shoot her if she did not do what he said.

According to the affidavit, the suspect then handcuffed the victims’ hands behind her back, shackled her ankles together, and blindfolded her eyes.

The affidavit states the victim told police the suspect then forced her to perform oral sex on him and engage in sexual intercourse with him, then dropped her off at a nearby apartment complex.

The victim told police once she arrived at the residence, the suspect produced what she believed to be a handgun and restrained her, she did not give consent for the suspect to engage in sexual acts with her.

Police learned during their investigation that a man matching the description given by the victim, Jeremy Sistrunk, was associated with the residence on Eden Lane.

The victim was able to positively identify Sistrunk in a lineup.

Police learned of the second incident of sexual assault on November 27, after another victim stated she was sexually assaulted on November 21.

According to the affidavit, the victim told police she was walking down Martin Luther King Boulevard when a vehicle pulled up and asked her if she “dated”, to which she replied yes.

The victim told police she needed money and agreed to get into the vehicle with the man, who introduced himself as “Edmond”.

The victim told police once she arrived at the residence, it appeared the electricity had been cut off because the suspect was using a light on his phone to get around the residence.

The victim said she was shown the bedroom and the suspect left and came back multiple times.

The victim told police the suspect finally came back with a handgun, told the victim to undress and not say anything, then said he and his friends, who just got out of prison, were going to have their way with her.

The victim stated she removed her clothes, then the suspect blindfolded her and put her in handcuff, then she stated she was sexually assaulted anally, orally, and vaginally multiple times by multiple suspects.

In his statement, Sistrunk admitted to committing both incidents, that the gun was actually a BB gun made to look like a real handgun, and that though he agreed to pay both girls for sex, he never paid them.

Sistrunk said in a recorded statement the victims were scared and believed they were in real danger because they believed the gun was real.