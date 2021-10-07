Wichita Falls man charged with 45 child sex crimes found guilty

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An eight-woman, four-man jury deliberated about four hours on Thursday before returning guilty verdicts on many of Michael Corey’s most serious counts of sex crimes against three children.

Michael Corey Wichita County Jail booking photo

The jury had been told verdicts were not necessary on all 45 if they found Corey guilty on enough of the serious charges.

In closing arguments, District Attorney John Gillespie and Assitant D.A. Misty King summarized some of the allegations against Corey.

Gillespie and King told the jury that the youngest child, the boy, was forced to watch his sister and Corey have sex and how all three were forced to watch pornography or commit sex acts with Corey while he watched porn.

They also reminded them about testimony from Corey’s step-cousin who said Corey repeatedly raped her when she was an adolescent.

Defense attorney Mark Barber gave jurors numerous motives and reasons the three children would not be truthful, including that they hated Corey and wanted to live with their mom and would say anything to get out of his house.

That jury will begin hearing evidence and arguments on Corey’s punishment tomorrow.

Corey is already on probation for horrific physical abuse of the same children.

On the most serious guilty verdicts, Corey faces 25 years to life without parole and each of his other convictions can be stacked sentences, which could translate to the same thing as life.