Wichita Falls man charged with compelling prostitution by minor

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 54-year-old Wichita Falls man is jailed on a $200,000 bond for compelling prostitution of a minor.

Paul Dalton was booked into jail yesterday, Wichita Falls police said it was reported by the 14-year-old victim on November 23.

She said Dalton is a friend of the family and gave her a ride home from church on November 8.

He said he stopped at his home on McGaha to get marijuana from his son to give to the victim, but his son did not have any.

She said he then drove her to the Lake Wichita dam and asked her what she would do for $40.

She said he increased his offer to $100, then $200, and she kept saying no and asked to be taken home.

She said he drove her home, and she went to her room, and a short time later Dalton came into her room and asked for her phone number.

She said she gave him a fake number to get him to leave. Investigators conducted a voluntary interview of Dalton and said he confirmed most of the details the girl gave and added he stopped at an atm to get cash before going to the dam.

Paul Dalton

Dalton said his actions were an attempt to get information to confirm reports she was sexually active and used marijuana in order to tell her mother.

This charge is a first degree felony