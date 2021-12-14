Wichita Falls man charged with continuous sexual abuse of girl

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is jailed on $100,000 bond after police charge him with sexually assaulting his stepdaughter for about two years.

According to records, Antonio Canada is accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.

The investigation began late last year when the 13-year-old girl made an outcry that she had been sexually assaulted repeatedly by Canada for several years, including the night before she made her outcry.

In a forensic interview, the girl said Canada had been forcing her to perform sex acts since 2018.

Authorities said a medical exam showed evidence of assaults.

Investigators said they tried to locate Canada for questioning but said after learning the girl had gone to authorities, he checked himself into a psychiatric hospital, and after that, his whereabouts were unknown.

The arrest warrant was issued December 2.

