Wichita Falls man charged with punching sisters/mother in the face

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita falls Police arrested a man they said punched his two sisters and mother in the face after getting upset over not being able to find his phone Tuesday.

Darrion Newsome, 33, is charged with three counts of assault family violence.

His bond is set at $30,000.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Airport Rd. at around 8:15 p.m.

When they arrived the spoke with Newsome’s two sisters and mother who all said they felt pain.

Police said Newsome was upset over not being able to find his phone and punched his sister in the face, knocking her to the ground, when she tried to help him.

Newsome’s other sister then tried to stop him from assaulting his sister and that’s when police said Newsome then assaulted her.

Officers said Newsome’s mother then came outside of the apartment to the parking lot and told Newsome to stop.

Police said that’s when Newsome then approached his mother and punched her in the face.

Newsome has a prior conviction for assault family violence in 2018 so his charges are now enhanced.