Wichita Falls man charged with sexual assault of two children

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 35-year-old Wichita Falls man is charged with sexually assaulting or molesting two young girls.

William Jack Craig has bonds of $70,000 for two counts of aggravated sexual assault and two counts of indecency with a child.

Police say the victims’ mother gave a report, and the victims were interviewed by a forensic interviewer.

The older girl said something bad had happened a long time ago when they lived at Sun Valley Apartments.

Police put a time frame of the alleged incidents with the older girl of between 2011 and 2015.

She said it happened twice, and that Craig warned her not to tell anyone. The older victim said she did not tell her mother until Craig tried to do it to the younger girl. Police say those incidents happened last January at a different location.

When police interviewed Craig, they say he denied the allegations and that the girls were deceitful and good liars.