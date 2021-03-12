Wichita Falls man charged with slugging his baby, assaulting baby’s mother

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is charged with slugging his 14-month-old son in the face while attempting to hit the baby’s mother.

Jaquan Singleton is charged with injury to a child and continuous violence against a family member.

In January the woman told police she and Singleton had been arguing and he was leaving her apartment when he turned around and tried to hit her in the face, but missed and hit their baby she was holding.

She said he then grabbed the baby and set him on the floor and pushed her down and put her in a headlock.

She said he squeezed until she couldn’t breathe and she passed out.

When she came to, she said she picked her crying baby up off the floor, and she assumed Singleton had left.

But she said when she got up he came out of nowhere and pushed her and she hit her head on the microwave in the kitchen.

She said he then left and she called police.

Police officers said Singleton was arrested last September for violence against the same woman when she suffered two black swollen eyes, a possible broken nose and a swollen right cheek from being stomped in her face.

In October, police filed a report of the same victim being assaulted by Singleton in the parking lot of the Walmart on Greenbriar.

She told police officers she met him there for a child custody exchange, and Singleton blocked her car in with his car and punched her in the face. She said a Walmart employee then intervened and Singleton left.

Police officers said the victim refused to let them take photos of her injury and said she did not want charges filed.