Wichita Falls man could soon be on trial for 2016 murder

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Trial could be approaching soon for a Wichita Falls man charged with capital murder of multiple persons.

Two trial dates are now set for Jermar Fuller, October 21 and November 4.

He is accused in the shooting deaths of Sammy Rankin, 39, and David Phillips, 22, on October 10, 2016, on North Third St.

A witness said Fuller told her he had gone to the house to rob Rankin, and had been surprised to find another man there.

She said he told her he killed both because he couldn’t leave any witnesses.

Fuller was arrested in the panhandle later the same day when troopers tried to pull him over for speeding, and a pursuit ended with a crash.

Wichita Falls police later linked Fuller to the murders.

Detectives say the car he was in matched that seen at the murder scene, a gun with blood on it was in the car, and the fatal bullets were fired by that gun.

They say Fuller denied even knowing the victims, but they found a text on his phone from his father telling Fuller that Rankin and Phillips were both dead.

