Wichita Falls man dies in roll-over crash

Editor’s note: DPS Trooper Dan Buesing released information Texoma’s Homepage then issued a correction in a press release.

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man has died in a car crash over the weekend in Clay County.

According to DPS Trooper Dan Buesing, 34-year-old Mack Lafaele was killed in the single-vehicle crash at Highway 287 North and West Hapgood Drive near Bellevue.

Investigators say at around 7:40 p.m. Sunday night, Lafeale and four others were headed north when Lafaele somehow lost control of the S.U.V.

The vehicle then hit a concrete curb in the center median which caused the vehicle to lose control, roll several times and eject everyone inside. Lafeale was taken to United Regional where he was pronounced dead.

The passengers which included three children were also taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

According to Buesing, no seat belts or child safety seats were used.

A family member reached out to Texoma’s Homepage and said seatbelts and safety seats were in use.