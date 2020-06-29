Live Now:
Wichita Falls man faces two aggravated sexual assault charges

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is accused of molesting two young girls multiple times in 2017 and 2018.

Mark Allen Moody was arrested Friday, June 26 following an investigation that began in January after the girls disclosed the incidents to authorities.

He is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault.

In forensic interviews, the 7- and 8-year-old girls said Moody touched them on several occasions, sometime separately and sometimes when they were both in the room.

One victim said Moody would go buy them candy without their mother’s permission and tell them not to tell anyone about the incidents.

Moody’s bond was set at $50,000 for each of the two counts, which he posted and was released on Saturday, June 27.

