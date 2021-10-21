Wichita Falls man found guilty of inducing sexual performance of child

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A one-week jury trial over whether a man offered sexual devices and sent suggestive texts to a teen girl has ended with a guilty verdict.

58-year-old Curtis Michael Parks opted for a trial by jury on a charge of inducing sexual performance of a child, a second degree felony.

Parks has elected to have his punishment set by the jury.

Parks was charged in 2018 after Child Protective Services filed a complaint on behalf of a 14-year-old girl.

She said her stepfather had been sending her sexually explicit texts and buying her sexual devices she did not want.

Police said Parks admitted he had texted the girl for months, often early in the morning when his wife had gone to bed.

He said he also offered her lingerie and kept texting her, even though she never responded.