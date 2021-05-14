Wichita Falls man found not guilty of threatening Nancy Pelosi

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man charged last year by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with posting threats about killing government officials, including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, is found not guilty by a Wichita Falls Federal Jury.

Gavin Weslee Perry, 28, was charged with criminal complaint with transmitting a threatening communication in interstate commerce.

According to the complaint, a concerned citizen notified the Wichita Falls Police Department that Perry allegedly posted threats on Facebook.

When confronted by law enforcement at the time of his arrest, police said Perry admitted the account belonged to him and said he wanted to warn Americans to beware of the government, which he stated he believes to be tyrannical.

The post described all Democrats as criminals and terrorists and described Pelosi as part of a satanic cult.

Wichita County jail records show Perry has been arrested seven times since 2009, including seven counts of contempt of court and charges for assault, evading arrest and leaving the scene of an accident in Archer County.