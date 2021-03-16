Wichita Falls man gets sixth DWI charge, resists police, nurses drawing blood

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man with five prior arrests for drunk driving gets a sixth charge after police said he drove off the road and hit several fixtures, then denied he was driving the vehicle.

Micah Lee Harper, 44, is charged with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest.

Harper was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Friday, March 12 and released Sunday, March 14 after posting bonds which totaled $7,500.

Police said just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday there was a single vehicle accident on Scott Street and 8th Street.

According to authorities, an eastbound car went off Scott Street, struck several fixtures and came to a stop about 30 yards from first impact.

Officers said a wheel was completely removed from the front of the car and a man was in the driver’s seat, appeared to be confused, and had his hands in the air.

An officer said Harper got out of the car while it was still running.

Officers said when Harper was asked if it was his car, he said Harper denied it was his and gave the name of the owner.

An officer on scene said Harper’s speech was slurred, he was unsteady, his eyes were glazed over and he had alcohol on his breath.

Harper told officers he wasn’t the driver and didn’t know anything about the accident and refused to answer any more questions.

Police obtained a warrant to draw blood at the hospital and said they told Harper if he resisted, he would get another charge.

According to authorities, Harper told officers to go ahead and charge him because he was going to resist.

Police said Harper began to resist and it took two security officers from United Regional to draw the blood sample.

An officer said after the blood was drawn, Harper continued to result being taken to a patrol car and jail.

In addition to six DWI arrests, Harper’s jail record shows nine arrests for public intoxication, one for an open container violation and four for assault.