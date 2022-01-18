Wichita Falls man hospitalized after overnight rollover wreck in Kiowa County

KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is recovering in a Kiowa County hospital following a rollover accident early Tuesday morning.

According to the accident report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the accident occurred on State Highway 9 just northeast of Lone Wolf in Kiowa County, Oklahoma at around 1:16 a.m. Tuesday, January 18.

The report said a 2005 Mini Cooper driven by Austin Usmiller, 38, of Wichita Falls, Texas, departed the road to the right, hitting an embankment and overturned one and a half times.

OHP officials list inattentive driving as the cause of the collision in the accident report.

Usmiller was transported by Sinor EMS to Elk View General Hospital in Hobart, Oklahoma in fair condition with a leg injury. His current status is unknown.

According to the report, seat belts were not in use at the time of the accident.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.