Wichita Falls man jailed again after lengthy foot chase

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man arrested last summer for more than a dozen vehicle burglaries in Wichita Falls is back in jail after a long foot chase involving three tasings, a jump from a second-story window and a change of clothes.

Anthony Bowen, 23, is jailed for evading arrest, criminal trespass, resisting arrest, plus outstanding warrants.

It began Sunday afternoon when police saw a car in the wrong lane on Baylor with the driver talking to some pedestrians.

Two officers said one of the pedestrians gave a false name and they soon learned he was Bowen.

Officers said they told Bowen he had outstanding arrest warrants and he took off running.

An officer fired a taser into Bowen and said he fell, pulled the probes out and continued running.

The officers then tackled Bowen in a courtyard of apartments in the 1800 block of Baylor Street and said Bowen slipped out of their holds in the mud and kept running.

The officers said that as he jumped a fence, they fired another taser but it had no affect.

Officers lost Bowen on Warford Street. A woman later told officers that a man had just knocked on her door asking for water then ran upstairs into an apartment.

As more officers surrounded the building, they said Bowen jumped from the second story right in front of an officer, who proceeded to fire his taser at Bowen a third time. Bowen swatted it away and took off running again.

At some point during the chase, officers said Bowen changed all his clothes.

He was finally caught and arrested at 8th Street and Baylor Street.

Bowen has 11 previous arrests, including 14 separate charges of vehicle burglaries from last August after he and an accomplice were arrested in a suspected stolen car in Seymour.