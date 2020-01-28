Wichita Falls man jailed on multiple charges of sexual assault

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is jailed on $130,000 total bonds on charges including aggravated sexual assault of a child by a family member.

Roy Thomas McLeran, 53, was booked into jail Monday on five charges alleging he committed multiple sexual acts.

The alleged victim, now 24, told authorities she had been molested and assaulted by McLeran from age 11 until age 22.

According to the victim, the first incident she remembers occurred when she was 11 years old and sleeping. She claims McLeran molested and assaulted her, causing her to wake up.

The victim said another assault happened when she had to stay home sick from school. She woke up to find her clothes partially removed and McLeran assaulting her.

The victim said a third assault happened when she developed pneumonia and stayed home.

According to the victim, the most recent assault occurred she was 22 and moved back in to McLeran’s house due to a debilitating back injury. She said McLeran assaulted her when she was in bed, heavily sedated with pain medication.

According to police. McLeran admitted to sexually assaulting the victim, but denied she was as young as she claimed when the assaults happened.