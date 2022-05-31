WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Iowa Park Police Department, family and friends are searching for a man who was last seen in Iowa Park nine days ago.

Brandon Graham, 43, of Wichita Falls was last seen in Iowa Park on Wood Circle around 10 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022, according to the Iowa Park Police Department.

His family described him as 5 feet 8 inches tall with graying hair. He has green eyes and his family said he had facial hair the last time they saw him.

Graham is possibly endangered due to a medical condition that requires medication. His family said that he does not have a phone or a vehicle.

If you have any information about Brandon’s whereabouts please contact the Iowa Park Police Department at 940-592-2181.