WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man has been reported missing to the police after friends and family had not heard from him in a few days.

According to the City of Wichita Falls Police Department Facebook page, Christopher “Chris” Bowie, 25, was last seen at his residence on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

Police describe Bowie as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

A post circulating on social media said that Bowie was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue joggers with a yellow stripe down the side, but this in not official information from the police.

Police are asking if you have any information about Bowie or see him in public, please call 9-1-1 to have officers respond. They also ask callers to give as many details as possible when calling.