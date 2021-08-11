Wichita Falls man pleads guilty to possessing machine gun

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man pleads guilty Wednesday to possessing devices that convert semi-automatic weapons into machine guns.

30-year-old Paul David Shaw Jr. was charged in May and indicted last month.

According to plea papers, Shaw admitted he used Snapchat to advertise the sale of glock switches, also known as auto sears. Switches are small easy-install devices, designed to convert semi-automatic pistols into fully automatic firearms and classified under federal law as machine guns.

An undercover federal agent purchased two glock switches from Shaw for $600 each. Investigators test-fired them and confirmed they functioned to cause the gun to fire more than one round of ammunition with a single depression of the trigger.

Law enforcement also conducted a search of a commercial building he used, where they found several additional switches. Shaw now faces a maximum of ten years in prison as well as possible fines.